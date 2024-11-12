Endeavour Group’s Directors and Incentives Approved

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the successful election of Ari Mervis and Peter Margin as directors, with both receiving overwhelming approval from shareholders. Additionally, the remuneration report was adopted, and a long-term incentive grant for the CEO was approved, indicating strong support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

