Endeavour Group’s Director Boosts Shareholding by 150,000 Shares

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.
Endeavour Group Ltd has announced a significant increase in its director’s shareholding, as Ari Mervis acquired 150,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition takes Mervis’s total holdings to 250,000 shares, valued at over $640,000. Such moves often signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, attracting attention from investors keen on stock market dynamics.
