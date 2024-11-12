News & Insights

Endeavour Group Ltd Reports Strong FY24 Performance

November 12, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd reported a solid financial performance for FY24, with a 1.8% increase in group sales and EBIT, despite challenging economic conditions. The company maintained momentum in its core businesses, with significant growth in eCommerce sales and strong retail EBIT. Endeavour’s strategic focus on price leadership and value contributed to record sales during holiday periods, demonstrating resilience and market outperformance.

