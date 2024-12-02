Endeavour Group Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 561,428 unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme, effective December 2, 2024. This move highlights the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce through equity-based rewards, a common practice among publicly listed firms to align employee interests with shareholder value.

