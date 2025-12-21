Endeavour Group (EDVGF) Price Target Decreased by 11.59% to 2.65

The average one-year price target for Endeavour Group (OTCPK:EDVGF) has been revised to $2.65 / share. This is a decrease of 11.59% from the prior estimate of $3.00 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.21 to a high of $3.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.06% from the latest reported closing price of $3.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Group. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 33.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDVGF is 0.06%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.79% to 95,381K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,655K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,502K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVGF by 4.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,878K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,769K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVGF by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,801K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVGF by 2.16% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,886K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVGF by 4.21% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,355K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDVGF by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.