Endeavour Group (EDV) Price Target Decreased by 7.86% to 6.51

The average one-year price target for Endeavour Group (EDV) has been revised to 6.51 / share. This is an decrease of 7.86% from the prior estimate of 7.07 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.79 to a high of 7.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of 6.05 / share.

Endeavour Group Maintains 3.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.64%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDV is 0.07%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 92,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,083K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 3.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,480K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 2.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,588K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 5.90% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,509K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 5.95% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 3,753K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 12.13% over the last quarter.

