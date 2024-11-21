Endeavour Group Director Acquires Significant Shares

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rodney Marinus van Onselen, a director at Endeavour Group Ltd, has acquired 47,000 fully paid ordinary shares, valued at $204,662.50, through an on-market transaction. This change in director’s interest signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance, potentially drawing attention from investors in the stock market.

For further insights into AU:EDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.