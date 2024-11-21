Endeavour Group Director Acquires Significant Shares

Endeavour Group Ltd (AU:EDV) has released an update.
Rodney Marinus van Onselen, a director at Endeavour Group Ltd, has acquired 47,000 fully paid ordinary shares, valued at $204,662.50, through an on-market transaction. This change in director’s interest signals potential confidence in the company’s future performance, potentially drawing attention from investors in the stock market.
