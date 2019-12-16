World Markets

Endeavour, Centamin to conduct due diligence to assess possible merger

Contributor
Barbara Lewis Reuters
Published

Endeavour Mining Corporation and Centamin have agreed to conduct a reciprocal due diligence exercise to assess the feasibility of a merger, following a weekend meeting between Endeavour's CEO and Centamin's chairman, Endeavour said on Monday.

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corporation EDV.TO and Centamin CEY.L have agreed to conduct a reciprocal due diligence exercise to assess the feasibility of a merger, following a weekend meeting between Endeavour's CEO and Centamin's chairman, Endeavour said on Monday.

"The objective of the due diligence exercise would be to allow both companies to further understand each other’s assets," Endeavour said in a statement.

It would be "a critical precursor" to determining whether a deal could be agreed that was in the best interests of both companies’ shareholders.

As part of a flurry of M+A activity in the gold sector, Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp this month made a $1.9 billion all-stock takeover proposal for Africa-focused Centamin, which Centamin said at the time did not offer sufficient value.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)

((Barbara.hm.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 2932; Reuters Messaging: barbara.hm.lewis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular