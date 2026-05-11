Endeavour Capital Makes a Big Bet on Burke & Herbert Financial Services Loads Up BHRB With 180,000 Share Purchase

Key Points

Increased holding by 179,866 shares; estimated trade value $11.63 million (quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose by $11.20 million (reflects both trading and price movement)

Post-trade stake: 305,189 shares, valued at $19.01 million

Position now makes up 4.31% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On May 11, 2026, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc disclosed a buy of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB), adding 179,866 shares in a trade estimated at $11.63 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a recent SEC filing.

Increased holding by 179,866 shares; estimated trade value $11.63 million (quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose by $11.20 million (reflects both trading and price movement)

Transaction represented 2.64% of the fund's 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 305,189 shares, valued at $19.01 million

Position now makes up 4.31% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 179,866 shares. The estimated value of the trade, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026, was $11.63 million. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $11.20 million, reflecting both share accumulation and stock price changes.

What else to know

Direction: buy; the stake now represents 4.31% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc's 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QCRH: $35.01 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: SFST: $33.10 million (7.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BCAL: $32.23 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE: NBHC: $22.54 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: ONB: $22.09 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services were priced at $63.82, up 15.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 15.2 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $63.06 Market Capitalization $948.79 million Revenue (TTM) $488.61 million Net Income (TTM) $117.46 million

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and financial services, including commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied real estate lending, acquisition and development financing, commercial and industrial loans, single-family residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from its diversified loan portfolio, as well as fee-based services related to deposit accounts and other financial products.

Serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individual consumers, with a focus on the regional banking market.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services is a regional financial institution with a strong presence in the commercial and consumer banking sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Burke & Herbert didn’t make it into Endeavor Capital’s top five, but it did rise to become the firm’s 10th largest holding.

Burke & Herbert stock has traded sideways this year. It’s risen by just 1.2% in 2026.

Endeavor is likely looking forward to the bank’s recent merger with LINKBANK, that completed on May 1, 2026. The deal gives Burke & Herbert a chance to expand from Virginia into Pennsylvania and expand overall assets to $11 billion. Following the merger, Burke & Herbert has over 100 locations.

In 2024, Burke & Herbert expanded into West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, and Maryland with the acquisition of Summit Financial Group. The expansion allowed the bank to raise its dividend payment to $0.55 per share per quarter. At recent prices, the stock offers a 3.5% dividend yield.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.