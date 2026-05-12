Endeavour Capital Boosts Its Stake in National Bank Holdings

Key Points

Endeavour increased its holding by 400,478 shares; estimated transaction value is $16.05 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Its quarter-end position value rose by $15.88 million, reflecting both trading activity and price appreciation.

The deal represented a 3.64% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

The post-trade stake stands at 575,676 shares valued at $22.54 million.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Endeavour Capital Advisors increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) by 400,478 shares. The estimated transaction value was $16.05 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The value of the position at quarter-end rose by $15.88 million, reflecting both new purchases and share price movements.

What else to know

Direction: Buy; post-trade stake is 5.11% of 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:QCRH: $35.01 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:SFST: $33.10 million (7.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:BCAL: $32.23 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:ONB: $22.09 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:CCB: $20.82 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of May 10, 2026, shares were priced at $42.85, up 19.16% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 11.47 percentage points.

Fund held 37 positions at quarter-end, with $441.04 million in reportable U.S. equity assets

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $439.58 million Net Income (TTM) $106.14 million Dividend Yield 2.92% Price (as of market close 2026-05-08) $42.85

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities, complemented by fee-based services such as treasury management and merchant processing.

Serves commercial, business, and consumer clients across Colorado, the Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas, with a focus on regional banking needs.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as a regional bank holding company with a diversified portfolio of financial services, focusing on both lending and deposit-gathering activities. Its strategy leverages a strong regional presence and a broad product offering to address the needs of businesses and individuals in its core markets. The company’s competitive edge is supported by its integrated treasury management solutions and a scalable branch and ATM network.

What this transaction means for investors

Endeavour Capital’s focus is on regional banks, and it already had a substantial position in National Bank Holdings before its recent purchase. This was a relatively large addition to its portfolio, however, propelling it into the No. 4 position among its holdings.

We can only speculate about the thesis behind Endeavour’s purchase, but a few factors might provide clues. NBHC recently reported earnings for Q1 of 2026 that were better than estimates, despite a weaker performance in Q4 of 2025. The bank continues to post strong profitability metrics, including a net margin of 26.34% as of early 2026.

Regional banks have also attracted renewed investor attention recently, with some analysts expecting elevated interest rates and a favorable regulatory environment to support continued revenue growth and gains in market share. Income investors may also appreciate NBHC’s shareholder-friendly dividend history. The company has raised its dividend five times in the past five years, including a 6.7% increase over the last year.

Investors seeking exposure to regional banking stocks may want to consider NBHC as part of a diversified portfolio. Those looking for broader industry exposure with less company-specific risk could also consider a regional banking ETF, such as iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEMKT:IAT).

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.