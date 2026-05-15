Endeavour Capital Adds to QCR Holdings Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Endeavour Capital Advisors bought 81,209 shares of QCR Holdings (QCRH)

Quarter-end position value rose by $7.65 million, reflecting both new shares and stock price changes

Trade accounted for a 1.6% increase relative to Endeavour Capital Advisors' 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, the fund holds 409,706 shares valued at $35.01 million

QCR Holdings now represents 7.94% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Endeavour Capital Advisors increased its position in QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH)by 81,209 shares during the first quarter. The quarter-end stake was worth $35.01 million, with the position value increasing by $7.65 million, reflecting both the share purchase and market price movement.

What else to know

This purchase increases QCR Holdings' stake to 7.94% of Endeavour Capital Advisors' 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:SFST: $33.10 million (7.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BCAL: $32.23 million (7.3% of AUM)

NYSE:NBHC: $22.54 million (5.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ONB: $22.09 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CCB: $20.82 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of May 10, 2026, QCR Holdings shares were priced at $91.07, up 35.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 5.01 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $366.76 million Net income (TTM) $134.78 million Dividend yield 0.45% Price (as of market close May 8, 2026) $91.07

Company snapshot

QCR Holdings is a regional financial services provider with a diversified portfolio of banking and asset management offerings. The company leverages its multi-bank structure to deliver tailored financial solutions to both commercial and retail clients.

The company offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and asset management, and leasing services, with revenue primarily from interest income, fees, and asset management. QCR Holdings operates a multi-bank holding company model, generating income through lending, deposit services, and financial product offerings to businesses and individuals.

It serves small and mid-sized businesses, corporations, government agencies, and individual consumers in the Midwest, particularly in the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield markets.

QCR Holdings’ focus on relationship-driven banking and a strong presence in key Midwest markets supports its competitive positioning and growth strategy.

What this transaction means for investors

QCR Holdings’ first quarter showed a regional bank with higher spread income and a stronger funding base. Net income reached $33.4 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, while net interest income rose 12% from a year earlier. A notable part of the quarter was deposit quality: core deposits increased by $409.1 million, brokered deposits declined, and brokered funding made up just 2% of total deposits.

The bank’s earnings are shaped by more than loan and deposit growth. QCR’s Midwest commercial banking business provides the core spread income, while capital markets revenue tied to its LIHTC lending adds a more variable contributor. That revenue fell from the prior quarter but remained in line with the company’s historical first-quarter average, making it useful to separate recurring banking momentum from fee income, which can fluctuate from period to period.

For investors, QCRH’s outlook depends on its ability to manage funding costs, maintain credit quality, and turn loan growth into lasting earnings. Recent deposit growth gives the bank a stronger base, but capital markets revenue and credit trends still deserve attention. That balance will determine whether the quarter reflects lasting earnings power or a strong period helped by several favorable drivers.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.