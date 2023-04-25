News & Insights

Endeavor to sell IMG Academy to private equity group EQT

April 25, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Ultimate Fighting Championship owner Endeavor Group Holdings EDR.N said on Tuesday it will sell its sports training and boarding school business, IMG Academy, to private equity firm EQT in an all-cash deal valued at $1.25 billion.

As part of the deal, IMG Academy is expected to partner with EQT's portfolio company Nord Anglia Education, which operates some of the world's leading premium international schools in 33 countries.

The deal comes just days after Endeavor's mixed martial arts franchise UFC said it would combine its business with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc to form a new, publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion, uniting two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment.

IMG, which was acquired by global entertainment agency WME in 2014 to form Endeavor, represents and manages sports figures and fashion icons and specializes in sports training.

Florida-based IMG Academy provides training to athletes for sports in its over 600-acre campus.

