Endeavor to sell IMG Academy to private equity group EQT

April 25 (Reuters) - Ultimate Fighting Championship owner Endeavor Group Holdings EDR.N said on Tuesday it will sell IMG Academy, its sports training and boarding school business, to private equity firm EQT in an all-cash deal valued at $1.25 billion.

As part of the deal, IMG Academy is expected to partner with the private equity firm's portfolio company Nord Anglia Education, which operates some of the world's leading premium international schools.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.