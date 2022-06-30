US Markets
Endeavor to buy sports betting business OpenBet for $800 million

Shariq Khan Reuters
Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship, will buy sports betting business OpenBet from Light & Wonder Inc for a revised deal value of $800 million, Light & Wonder said on Thursday.

Endeavor said in September last year it plans to buy OpenBet for $1.2 billion.

