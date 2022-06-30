Endeavor to buy sports betting business OpenBet for $800 million
June 30 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR.N, the owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship, will buy sports betting business OpenBet from Light & Wonder Inc LNW.O for a revised deal value of $800 million, Light & Wonder said on Thursday.
Endeavor said in September last year it plans to buy OpenBet for $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
