Endeavor to sell OpenBet, IMG ARENA to OB Global Holdings for about $450M

Endeavor Group (EDR) Holdings announced that it has agreed to sell OpenBet and IMG ARENA to OB Global Holdings LLC in a management buyout backed by Ariel Emanuel with participation from executives of OpenBet, including CEO Jordan Levin. Levin said: “This management buyout allows us to continue executing our vision for increased market expansion and product innovation. Our group is extremely confident in OpenBet’s future considering the premium product offering, superior talent, and solid foundation we already have in place following a strong period of business growth.” Under the terms of the transaction, OB Global Holdings will acquire the businesses for approximately $450M, subject to certain adjustments, financed through a mix of cash and debt. During the sign-to-close period and after closing, Endeavor will continue to market IMG ARENA for sale to a third-party purchaser. OpenBet powers responsible betting and gaming entertainment for more than 200 market leading operators around the globe. Following close of the transaction, Levin will continue to lead the business as CEO. The transaction is being pursued, and is a necessary step, for the closing of the proposed Endeavor take-private by Silver Lake. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals required by applicable gaming regulatory authorities, and is conditioned on and expected to close immediately prior to the closing of the Endeavor take-private.

