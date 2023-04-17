Endeavor Miami Partners with Venture Miami to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Miami, FL - Endeavor Miami, an affiliate of the global Endeavor organization that fosters high-growth entrepreneurship, has announced a strategic partnership with Venture Miami, the City of Miami's office focused on economic development, technology, and innovation. Venture Miami is set to support Endeavor Miami's 10th EndeavorLAB cohort for women founders with a $50,000 grant, underlining the city's dedication to promoting women entrepreneurs.

Endeavor Miami has been a cornerstone of the Miami entrepreneurial ecosystem since its establishment in 2013. In 2019, the City of Miami granted funds to launch EndeavorLAB, an initiative that has since supported 74 companies helmed by 90 founders. By collaborating with Venture Miami, EndeavorLAB will concentrate on rapidly growing women-led Miami-based companies that have achieved product-market fit and generate a minimum of $50K in annual revenues.

Mayor Francis Suarez reaffirmed the city's steadfast commitment to women entrepreneurs, highlighting EndeavorLAB as an extraordinary platform for women-led companies in Florida to access indispensable resources and support. This backing will enable them to skyrocket their businesses, create a lasting impact on the community, and pave the way for transformative change within the industry.

A recent study by Pitchbook disclosed that women-led startups accounted for a mere 2.1% of venture capital funding in 2022, highlighting the urgent need to address gender disparity in the business sector. Research has demonstrated that companies with gender-diverse leadership teams yield better performance and higher profitability. Supporting women entrepreneurs is crucial not only for addressing gender inequity in the business world but also for the overall economic benefit.

EndeavorLAB's primary objective is to equip women-led companies with the necessary tools and skills to expand their ventures and achieve success in the fundraising process. The initiative promotes local economic growth, paving the way for more job opportunities, wealth creation, and inspiring entrepreneurial narratives.

Claudia Duran, Managing Director of Endeavor Miami, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with the City of Miami and emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs to develop a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

EndeavorLAB offers a variety of resources, including access to experienced mentors, workshops, and exclusive content, to help early-stage companies with market-tested business models accelerate their growth. Rebecca Negro Rocha, Manager of Cohort Initiatives at Endeavor Miami, elaborated that EndeavorLAB is a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors committed to helping underrepresented founders scale their operations.

Miami's thriving startup ecosystem spans various industries, including healthcare, fintech, and logistics. The city's unique blend of talent, culture, and proximity to Latin America and the Caribbean positions it as an ideal location for entrepreneurs looking to scale their ventures and make a global impact.

EndeavorLAB's cohort for women-led companies, powered by Venture Miami, is currently accepting applications until May 21st, 2023. Interested applicants can submit their applications at: https://mailchi.mp/endeavor/endeavorlab.

