Endeavor Group withdraws $398 million IPO

Endeavor Group Holdings, a global entertainment production company and talent agency, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday. It had filed to raise $398 million by offering 15 million shares at a price range of $26 to $27. It originally slashed terms then postponed its offering on 9/26/19.



The Beverly Hills, CA-based company was founded in 1995 and booked $4.2 billion in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol EDR. Goldman Sachs, KKR, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, Jefferies and HSBC Corporation were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.