Endeavor Group to acquire WWE in $9.3 billion deal

April 3 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR.N said on Monday it would acquire entertainment firm World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N in a deal valued at $9.3 billion.

Shares of WWE were down 4.5% in trading before the bell, while Endeavor, the parent of the popular UFC mixed martial arts franchise, was up 4%.

Under the agreement, Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the combined company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%.

