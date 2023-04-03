US Markets
EDR

Endeavor Group to acquire WWE in $9.3 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

April 03, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Add shares, details on deal

April 3 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc EDR.N said on Monday it would acquire entertainment firm World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N in a deal valued at $9.3 billion.

Shares of WWE were down 4.5% in trading before the bell, while Endeavor, the parent of the popular UFC mixed martial arts franchise, was up 4%.

Under the agreement, Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the combined company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDR
WWE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.