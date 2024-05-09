News & Insights

Endeavor Group Slips To Loss In Q1

May 09, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) on Thursday reported a net loss attributable to the company of $137.34 million or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $8.03 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $1.85 billion from $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected net sales of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

In April, Endeavor Group concluded review of strategic alternatives with the announcement of a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, for $27.50 per share in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

