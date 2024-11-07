News & Insights

Stocks
EDR

Endeavor Group reports Q3 EPS (86c) vs. (25c) last year

November 07, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $2.03B, consensus $2.12B. During the quarter, our owned sports and representation segments delivered solid results driven by continued consumer demand for live events and content,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “As we work toward the close of our take-private transaction with Silver Lake, we remain focused on delivering for our clients, partners, and shareholders, maintaining momentum throughout our business, and completing the sale of PBR, On Location and IMG to TKO.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.