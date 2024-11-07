Endeavor Group reports Q3 EPS (86c) vs. (25c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $2.03B, consensus $2.12B. During the quarter, our owned sports and representation segments delivered solid results driven by continued consumer demand for live events and content,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “As we work toward the close of our take-private transaction with Silver Lake, we remain focused on delivering for our clients, partners, and shareholders, maintaining momentum throughout our business, and completing the sale of PBR, On Location and IMG to TKO.”

