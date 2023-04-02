Markets
EDR

Endeavor Group In Advanced Talks To Acquire World Wrestling Entertainment : Reports

April 02, 2023 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), the parent of company UFC, is in advanced talks to acquire Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) in an all-stock deal, according to several media citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the reports, the deal could be announced as early as this week. UFC and WWE are expected to form a new publicly traded company as part of the agreement. Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the combined company, while WWE shareholders would get 49%. The Endeavor deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.

In January, WWE said it retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE's management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDR
WWE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.