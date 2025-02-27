Endeavor Group Holdings Swings To Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $165.9 million. This compares to net income of $14.5 million in the same period last year.

Loss per share for the quarter was $0.64, compared to $0.03 per share in the same period last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.568 billion in fourth quarter, up from $1.469 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.