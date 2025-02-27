Endeavor Group Holdings Swings To Q4 Loss

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $165.9 million. This compares to net income of $14.5 million in the same period last year.

Loss per share for the quarter was $0.64, compared to $0.03 per share in the same period last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.568 billion in fourth quarter, up from $1.469 billion in the same period last year.

