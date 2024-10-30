Endeavor Group Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Endeavor Group (EDR) Holdings with 5,404 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Feb-25 25 puts and Jan-25 25 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 5,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2702, while ATM IV is up nearly 5 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EDR:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- TKO Group price target lowered to $135 from $137 at Seaport Research
- M&A News: TKO Stock Sinks after Benchmark Labels Deal as a “Favor”
- Endeavor Group Explores Strategic Sale of Key Assets
- Endeavor Group commences review to potentially sell events assets
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.