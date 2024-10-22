Endeavor Group Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Endeavor Group (EDR) Holdings with 10,869 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Feb-25 25 puts and Jan-25 25 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 10,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 247, while ATM IV is up nearly 15 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

