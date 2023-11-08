Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$69.21 million, or -$0.23 per share. This compares with -$10.04 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.344 billion from $1.221 billion last year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$69.21 Mln. vs. -$10.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.23 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.344 Bln vs. $1.221 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.