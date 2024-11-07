Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$264.7 million, or -$0.86 per share. This compares with -$69.2 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.7% to $2.032 billion from $1.219 billion last year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$264.7 Mln. vs. -$69.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.86 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.032 Bln vs. $1.219 Bln last year.

