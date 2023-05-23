Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.47, changing hands as low as $22.14 per share. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.58 per share, with $26.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.38.

