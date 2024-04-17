Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) Price Target Decreased by 6.18% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an decrease of 6.18% from the prior estimate of 31.53 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.78 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.22% from the latest reported closing price of 26.36 / share.

Endeavor Group Holdings Declares $0.06 Dividend

On March 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $26.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 1.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=135).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavor Group Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.58%, an increase of 21.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 301,689K shares. The put/call ratio of EDR is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 91,976K shares representing 30.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,039K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 15,633K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,250K shares, representing an increase of 28.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 51.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,418K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,385K shares, representing an increase of 40.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 74.63% over the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 8,536K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavor Group Holdings Background Information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Endeavor represents artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, and publishing.

