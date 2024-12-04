Endeavor Group Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Endeavor Group (EDR) Holdings with 4,532 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 33.05%. Jan-25 30 calls and Dec-24 28 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

