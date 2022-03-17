Endeavor Group Gains On Improved Q4 Results

Markets
(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) shares are rising more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the global sports and entertainment company recorded net loss, narrower than the prior year on surge in revenues.

For the quarter, the company posted net loss of $16.70 million or $0.07 per share compared to $56.47 million in the previous month.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.505 billion from $960.94 million a year ago. Currently, shares are trading at $29.22, up 4.83 percent from the previous close of $27.87 on a volume of 660,764. The shares have traded in a range of $22.02 - $35.28 on average volume of $1,200,461.

