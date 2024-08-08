News & Insights

Markets
EDR

Endeavor Group Falls To Loss In Q2

August 08, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) Thursday announced net loss for the second quarter compared to profit last year. The recent quarter included Loss from discontinued operations and provision for income tax loss from discontinued operations.

The net loss for the quarter was $214.518 million or $0.70 per share compared to profit of $403.174 million or $1.29 per share a year ago.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.751 billion from $1.305 billion a year ago. Analysts were looking for $1.9 billion. The company said segment revenue was primarily impacted by a decrease of $91 million from the sale of IMG Academy in June 2023, as well as by the timing of certain events including the Miami Open.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.