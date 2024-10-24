News & Insights

Endeavor Group Explores Strategic Sale of Key Assets

October 24, 2024 — 12:31 pm EDT

An announcement from Endeavor Group Holdings Inc ( (EDR) ) is now available.

Endeavor Group Holdings has announced a potential sale of major event assets, including the Miami and Madrid Open tennis tournaments and the Frieze art platform, as part of a strategic review process. The move could reshape Endeavor’s portfolio, known for its significant presence in sports, entertainment, and arts sectors. With no set timetable for this review, the sale presents intriguing possibilities for investors watching the dynamics of the global events market.

