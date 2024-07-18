Is Endeavor Group (EDR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Endeavor Group (EDR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Endeavor Group is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Endeavor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDR's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EDR has moved about 14% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.1% on average. This means that Endeavor Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Howden Joinery (HWDJY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15%.

The consensus estimate for Howden Joinery's current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Endeavor Group is a member of the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.5% so far this year, so EDR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Howden Joinery belongs to the Household Appliances industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved -7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Endeavor Group and Howden Joinery. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howden Joinery (HWDJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

