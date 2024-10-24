Endeavor Group commences review to potentially sell events assets

Endeavor Group (EDR) announced that it has commenced a review and potential sale of certain events within its IMG portfolio, including but not limited to the Miami Open and Madrid Open, and Frieze. “This review follows the announcement in April 2024 of Silver Lake’s agreement to take Endeavor private, which includes provisions related to the potential sale of certain businesses, excluding premium sports and entertainment company TKO Group Holdings and entertainment agency WME,” the company said in a statement. Endeavor has retained The Raine Group to assist with the exploratory process. No definitive timetable has been set for completion of this review process.

