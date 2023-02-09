Endeavor Foundation Updates Holdings in Central Securities (CET)

Fintel reports that Endeavor Foundation has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.44MM shares of Central Securities Corp. (CET). This represents 33.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9.40MM shares and 34.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Securities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CET is 0.30%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.30% to 2,786K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 307K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CET by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 235K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CET by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 214K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CET by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 205K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 23.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CET by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 163K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CET by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Central Securities Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 25, 2022 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022 received the payment on June 24, 2022. Previously, the company paid $3.55 per share.

At the current share price of $36.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.62%, the lowest has been 3.53%, and the highest has been 11.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.81%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

