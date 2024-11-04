Endeavor (EDR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Endeavor Group (EDR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.13 billion, increasing 58.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Endeavor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue -Owned Sports Properties' reaching $704.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue -Representation' will likely reach $441.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue -Events, Experiences & Rights' to reach $998.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +172% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA - Representation' will reach $132.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $96.33 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA - Events, Experiences & Rights' will reach $182.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA - Owned Sports Properties' will reach $315.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $237.42 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Endeavor here>>>



Over the past month, Endeavor shares have recorded returns of +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EDR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

