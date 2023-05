(RTTNews) - Shares of Endava plc (DAVA) are declining more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade, despite improved third-quarter earnings. The shares have been on an upswing since May 16, however, started to decline today.

Currently, shares are at $54.37, down 3.14 percent from the previous close of $56.13 on a volume of 215,332.

