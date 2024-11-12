Endava reports Q1 EPS of GBP 0.25 vs. GBP 0.39 last year

Reports Q1 revenue GBP 195.1M vs. GBP 188.4M last year .”We are pleased with our results for the first quarter of FY25 showing both year on year and quarter on quarter revenue growth. We believe our business is well set up for new growth areas whilst reducing our industry vertical concentration. Our focus on AI is establishing leading edge propositions to solve real business challenges and our acquisition of GalaxE has enhanced our core modernization capability, adding patented IP that provides clients with a more efficient and cost effective path to their new digital future. These capabilities give us access to larger, more complex transformation programmes, with a powerful proprietary set of accelerators, providing us with a compelling sales offering. Our focus on digital solutions, initially built around the core, is now extending directly into the core itself,” said John Cotterell, Endava’s (DAVA) CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DAVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.