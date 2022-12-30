Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Endava PLC Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 7.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $240.65 million, up 11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $998.65 million, which would represent changes of +10.51% and +14.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Endava PLC Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.35, which means Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

