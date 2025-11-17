Endava plc - Depositary Receipt (DAVA) Price Target Decreased by 15.29% to 14.09

The average one-year price target for Endava plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:DAVA) has been revised to $14.09 / share. This is a decrease of 15.29% from the prior estimate of $16.63 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.75% from the latest reported closing price of $6.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endava plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 11.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVA is 0.20%, an increase of 37.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.57% to 34,443K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVA is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,863K shares , representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 58.48% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,172K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 11.85% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 37.82% over the last quarter.

CDAM holds 2,325K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,168K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 1,872K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares , representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 21.61% over the last quarter.

