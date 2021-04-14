Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 108% Share Price Gain

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) share price has soared 108% return in just a single year. Meanwhile the share price is 2.1% higher than it was a week ago. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Endava was able to grow EPS by 120% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 108%). So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:DAVA Earnings Per Share Growth April 14th 2021

We know that Endava has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Endava shareholders have gained 108% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 6.1%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Endava better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Endava that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

