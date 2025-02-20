ENDAVA Earnings Results: $DAVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENDAVA ($DAVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $198,749,590, missing estimates of $200,091,615 by $-1,342,025.
ENDAVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of ENDAVA stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,198,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,033,650
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 842,433 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,031,179
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 805,903 shares (+80.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,902,402
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 744,416 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,002,454
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 666,791 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,603,841
- FMR LLC removed 622,759 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,243,253
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 560,190 shares (+187.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,309,871
