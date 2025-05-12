ENDAVA Earnings Preview: Recent $DAVA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENDAVA ($DAVA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $202,618,920 and earnings of $0.32 per share.

ENDAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of ENDAVA stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENDAVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAVA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

ENDAVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

