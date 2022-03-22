Endava (DAVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Endava PLC (Symbol: DAVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.65, changing hands as high as $135.65 per share. Endava PLC shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAVA's low point in its 52 week range is $79.21 per share, with $172.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.