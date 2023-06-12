Endava (DAVA) Continues Expansion With the Acquisition of DEK

Endava DAVA, a technology company specializing in advanced solutions, has announced its acquisition of DEK Corporation Pty Ltd, DEK Technologies Sweden AB and DEK Vietnam Company Ltd (known collectively as "DEK").



DEK focuses on the development of innovative software and hardware solutions, including embedded systems, real-time applications, telecommunications and data communications.



Established in 1999, DEK is a company with 660 active employees. It is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and has satellite offices in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and Stockholm, Sweden. DEK possesses expertise across various industry sectors, with a notable focus on telecommunications.



Through the recent acquisition of DEK, Endava continues to pursue its diversification strategy by engaging in M&A activities, thereby strengthening its operations in Australia. This marks the third acquisition of an Australia-based company by Endava within the last fiscal year, following the successful integration of Lexicon in October 2022 and Mudbath in May 2023.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Endava PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Expansion to Boost Endava’s Top Line

As of Mar 31, 2023, Endava provided its services to clients in various sectors, including Payments and Financial Services, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. With a global presence, Endava served clients from multiple locations, including Asia Pacific, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe, with a total of 11,742 Endava team members serving these clients.



Endava’s recent acquisitions include DEK, Lexicon and Mudbath. These acquisitions serve multiple purposes for Endava. The company expands its presence in the Asia Pacific region, enabling it to better serve its clients, employees and local communities. Additionally, the acquisition of DEK bolsters Endava's telecommunications capability and contributes to its growth and customer base in Sweden.



DAVA wants to increase its presence around the world with these acquisitions. These acquisitions will boost the number of customers as well as the top line of the company in the upcoming quarters.



Shares of Endava have declined 40.2% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s increase of 32.4% in the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 46 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 48.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $810.78 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.05%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Endava carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks, which investors can consider, are Cinemark CNK, Crocs CROX and DraftKings DKNG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Cinemark have gained 115.4% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cinemark’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $868.74 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 16.75%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of Crocs have gained 7.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.35%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, which has decreased by 1 cent over the past 30 days.



Shares of DraftKings have gained 118.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $714.58 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 53.28%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 29 cents per share, which has increased by 2 cents over the past 30 days.







5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.