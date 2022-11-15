Endava Climbs On Q1 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Endava plc (DAVA) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting an increase in first-quarter earnings. The company provided an outlook for the second quarter as well as the full year.

The quarterly profit was 31.73 million pounds or 0.55 pounds per share compared to 20.55 million pounds or 0.36 pounds per share a year ago. Adjusted profit on a non-IFRS basis was 39.5 million pounds.

Revenue for the quarter increased to 196.17 million pounds from 147.47 million pounds last year.

Currently, shares are at $78.59, up 12.88 percent from the previous close of $69.62 on a volume of 248,414.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of 0.56-0.58 per share. Revenue is projected to be in the range of 204 -206 million pounds.

For the full year adjusted earnings outlook is 2.37-2.42 per share on revenue of 843 million to 852 million.

