End-Of-Year Financial To Dos: Budgeting For Uncertainty

Making a budget or spending plan can be challenging even in the best of times. Periods of economic turbulence can make it even more difficult to know how to budget when your income declines or your debt is on the rise.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a wrinkle in the financial plans of millions of Americans. While the start of a new year may bring improvements economically, uncertainty over things like interest rates, unemployment and student loans remain.

As you wrap up your financial year, it’s a good opportunity to take a closer look at your budget. Reviewing your spending and finances can help with mapping out a money strategy for the months ahead.

Budget for Potential Income Changes

An estimated 25% of Americans say a job loss has affected their financial outlook since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pew Research Center. The latest jobs report suggests that unemployment rates are trending down, but the number of unemployed Americans was still 3.2% higher in November 2020 compared to February.

Part of making a budget for uncertainty means considering the possibility of an income shift, even if your paychecks have been steady so far. If your income were to shrink because of reduced hours or a layoff, that could mean making significant changes to the way you spend.

One way to get ahead of potential income drops is by creating a baseline budget that covers only those expenses required to maintain a basic standard of living. This includes budgeting for things like housing, utilities, food and insurance, while leaving out nonessentials, such as new clothes or recreation.

Creating a regular budget for your current income plus a just-in-case budget can help you avoid being blindsided by changes in pay, should they occur. It also can give you perspective on your wants and needs so you can eliminate unnecessary spending in the meantime.

As you prepare a bare-bones budget, you may also think about finding ways to increase your income. Starting a side hustle or getting a part-time job, for example, could help provide some financial insulation if your regular paychecks were to decrease or dry up altogether.

Add Saving as a Budget Line Item

Emergency savings can be a lifeline when a job loss happens or an illness keeps you out of work for an extended period. According to Pew Research Center, 33% of Americans have tapped into their savings and/or retirement accounts to help pay the bills during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether you have some money saved for emergencies or you’re starting from zero, it’s important to include saving as a regular part of your budget. When you treat savings like a bill that has to be paid each month, it becomes easier to get into the habit of setting money aside.

The first step is determining how much you can realistically save based on your current income and expenses. If your income doesn’t allow you any room to save, the next step is going over your spending again to find expenses you could reduce or eliminate.

The key here is finding something you can save, regardless of the amount, and being consistent with it. A simple way to ingrain the savings habit is to automate deposits to your savings account.

If you’re paid biweekly, for example, you could schedule an automatic transfer from checking to savings every two weeks. If you have irregular income from freelancing or side hustles, you could choose a set dollar amount to transfer to savings once a month. You can then review the amount you’re saving monthly or quarterly to see if it’s possible to increase it.

Don’t neglect retirement savings, either. If you’re saving in your employer’s 401(k) or a similar plan at work, check your contribution rates. If you’re not saving enough to get the full company match, consider whether you have room in your budget to bump up your contribution rate. And if you don’t have access to a retirement plan at work, you may consider opening an individual retirement account (IRA) to start setting money aside for the future.

Look at How Interest Rates May Impact You

Interest rates have been near historic lows since the Federal Reserve decided to cut them in early 2020. That decision was intended to mitigate some of the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed has since forecast that rates may remain low well into 2022. As you plan your budget for uncertainty, there are two sides to the interest rate coin to consider: how it affects your savings and how it affects your debt.

Keeping Savings in the Right Place

When the federal funds rate drops, banks can follow suit and reduce interest rates on deposit accounts. Lower interest rates and annual percentage yields, or APYs, mean savers earn less interest on their money.

If you’ve committed to saving as a line item in your budget, then it’s important to get the best rate possible for your efforts. This may require you to switch banks, but it could be worth your time to do so if you’re able to increase interest earnings.

When considering where to find the best savings account rates, don’t overlook online banks. Compared to brick-and-mortar banks, online banks often have lower overhead costs to maintain. This can allow them to pay higher interest rates to savers while charging fewer fees.

Overall, an online bank may be the better choice for earning higher yields on savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Online banks may offer rates that are exponentially higher than traditional banks. That’s additional motivation to continue saving, even when rates are falling.

Taking Advantage of Lower Rates to Make Debt Less Expensive

A low interest rate environment can yield a silver lining if it means you’re able to make your debt less expensive. The lower your interest rates, the less interest you pay overall and the faster you may be able to pay off what you owe.

Low interest rates can be a good thing if you have student loans or a mortgage you’re hoping to refinance. Refinancing either one could also reduce your monthly payments, which can create more wiggle room in your budget.

There is a catch of sorts, in that you’ll need to have a steady income and good credit to qualify for refinance loans at the best rates. And with mortgage refinancing, you may need to have cash tucked away to cover closing costs.

If you’re considering refinancing debts, it can help to run the numbers through a refinancing calculator first. This can give you an idea of how much money you may be able to save. You may also want to check your credit scores to get an idea of the interest rates you’re most likely to qualify for.

Plan for Expenses to Be Added Back to Your Budget

The federal CARES Act brought financial relief to homeowners and federal student loan borrowers in the form of temporary forbearance periods for both types of loans. But that relief has an expiration date, meaning that you should be thinking ahead if you’ve been taking advantage of either one.

Specifically, this means figuring out where mortgage or student loan payments will fit back into your budget if you’ve temporarily put them on pause. Student loan forbearance, for example, is set to expire on January 31, 2021. (This date was recently extended from December 31, 2020.) If your current budget won’t sustain those payments, then you’ll need to consider your next move.

This could mean cutting expenses further or exploring other options for managing your loans, such as:

Requesting additional forbearance or deferment from your loan servicer

Switching to an income-driven repayment plan

Federal student loan consolidation

Refinancing with private student loans

Each option has pros and cons, but they’re all worth exploring if you’re worried about keeping up with student loan payments.

If you have a mortgage that’s in forbearance under the CARES Act, think about what your next move might be once payments are set to resume. Refinancing, for instance, could make your payments more affordable. Or your lender might allow you to extend your forbearance temporarily.

The worst thing you can do if you have expenses added back to your budget is to do nothing. By being proactive, you can avoid financial surprises when it’s time to begin making student loan or mortgage payments again.

Be Prepared to Adapt When Budgeting for Uncertainty

While you can’t control what happens with the economy at large, you can control how you react to it. Building a budget that factors in what-if scenarios, such as a loss of income, can make meeting financial challenges head-on less stressful.

During periods of uncertainty, it may be helpful to schedule monthly or quarterly budget reviews. Comparing your income and expenses month over month or quarter over quarter can help you figure out what’s working and what’s not. And staying flexible makes it easier to roll with the economic punches.

