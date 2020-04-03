End Of Week Technical Take on Indexes, Metals, Currencies, Oil: April 3, 2020

See what to expect today and next week as we have some huge moves about to start up again. Chris Vermeulen of http://www.TheTechnicalTraders.com shares his take on all the major asset classes in this quick but high-level view on key assets.
Indexes, Metals, Currencies Video Analysis for 03.04.20
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back For the Week
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Bounce Finally
- GBP/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Stalls Against Yen for the Week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.