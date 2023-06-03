End of story. Who doesn’t want to save a buck? Maybe two?

A new breed of end to end third party operating models could provide handsome cost savings, spawn new and innovative business models and stoke up new streams of revenues, according to bcg.com. That outlook’s based on a new report, titled Scalable Tech and Operations in Wealth and Asset Management, by Boston Consulting Group and FNZ, a global end to end wealth platform.

“Wealth and asset managers are faced with a myriad of challenges, and it’s clear that partnering with end-to-end third-party operating models can yield benefits and create competitive advantage if done right, despite running counter to certain long-established practices,” said Akin Soysal, a BCG managing director and partner and coauthor of the report.

"Customer demands for personalized wealth solutions are steadily rising along the value chain, requiring wealth and asset managers to make further investments," noted Din Mustaffa, group chief strategy officer at FNZ, according to finance.yahoo.com. "It's important to note that while most of these changes will require technology as an enabler, operating models will also need to be adjusted to navigate the shifting landscape in a cost-effective manner."

