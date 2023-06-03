News & Insights

Personal Finance

End of story. Who doesn’t want to save a buck? Maybe two?

June 03, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

End of story. Who doesn’t want to save a buck? Maybe two?

A new breed of end to end third party operating models could provide handsome cost savings, spawn new and innovative business models and stoke up new streams of revenues, according to bcg.com. That outlook’s based on a new report, titled Scalable Tech and Operations in Wealth and Asset Management,    by Boston Consulting Group and FNZ, a global end to end wealth platform.

“Wealth and asset managers are faced with a myriad of challenges, and it’s clear that partnering with end-to-end third-party operating models can yield benefits and create competitive advantage if done right, despite running counter to certain long-established practices,” said Akin Soysal, a BCG managing director and partner and coauthor of the report.

"Customer demands for personalized wealth solutions are steadily rising along the value chain, requiring wealth and asset managers to make further investments," noted Din Mustaffa, group chief strategy officer at FNZ, according to finance.yahoo.com. "It's important to note that while most of these changes will require technology as an enabler, operating models will also need to be adjusted to navigate the shifting landscape in a cost-effective manner."

 

  • models
  • wealth management

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.