End of September Brings Host of Inflation Data

September 21, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Next week will start off slow, but end with a bang as September comes to a close with key inflation indicators and retail data. While the earnings docket remains quiet, notable reports will come from Accenture (ACN), CarMax (KMX), Carnival (CCL), Cintas (CTAS), Costco (COST), Micron Technology (MU), and Nike (NKE).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no economic data due out on Monday, September 25.

Tuesday, September 26 features new home sales and consumer confidence data, as well as the S&P Case-Shiller home price index.

Durable goods orders are on tap for Wednesday, September 27.

The usual jobless data and a gross domestic product (GDP) revision is set for Thursday, September 28.

Friday, September 29 is a busy one, with the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index and core PCE due out, in addition to personal spending and income data. Plus, the Chicago Business Barometer, in addition to advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, retail inventories, and wholesale inventories are slated for release.

